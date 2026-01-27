Canucks goalie Demko to have season-ending surgery

See more sharing options

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery next week.

General manager Patrik Allvin announced the news Tuesday, saying in a statement that the decision was made after consultations with the NHL team’s doctors and outside specialists.

Demko has been out since Jan. 10 when he left midway through Vancouver’s 5-0 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He went 8-10-1 with a .897 save percentage, a 2.90 goals-against average and one shutout this season.

The six-foot-four, 192-pound goalie was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s top netminder, in 2024 after going 35-14-2 with a .918 save percentage, a 2.45 goals-against average and five shutouts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.