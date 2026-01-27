Nominations open for Metis Nation-Saskatchewan Childhood Educator Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association (SECA), is accepting nominations for the Kanawaymawashoohk (“Looking After Children”) Métis Early Childhood Educator Awards.

These awards highlight Métis educators across the province who bring Métis culture and identity into the classroom.

The goal of these awards is to recognize of Métis teachers, along with showing the importance of teaching Métis culture to children from all backgrounds. This year marks the fourth year of the awards.

“We’re looking for is somebody, of course, who’s a Métis citizen, and also somebody who is really working hard to make sure that Métis culture and identity are brought into the child-care centre where they’re working,” says director of education for Metis Nation Saskatchewan, Andrea Fiss.

These awards also showcase a turning point of pride for a nation once described as the forgotten people. Now, thanks to Métis educators, children no longer feel like their culture is something to hide.

“Children can be proud and it’s through a lot of different ways but, specifically with child care, I think we do want to make sure that our Métis culture and language and history is part of the curriculum,” explains Fiss.

2025 Outstanding Metis Early Childhood Educator award recipient Melissa Dumont says being able to openly share her culture has made her more proactive as an educator.

“To be comfortable with yourself, to be able to go through the motions of being a Métis educator or a non-Métis educator but showing Métis values. If you’re speaking it, it’s OK if you get it wrong. You just try and try again,” says Dumont.

Dumont added that having these conversations in the classroom is helping the next generation learn how to participate within different cultures,

To create more spaces focused on Métis education, Saskatoon will be opening a new 90-space child care centre through Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

The centre will have a focused curriculum on Métis culture, language, values and identity.

“When you have this pan-Indigenous approach, you don’t feel like your culture, whether you’re First Nation or Métis, is actually being represented at all,” says Fiss.

“So, when (you) walk into the centre, you’re going to see artwork, you are going to things in the children’s space that specifically talk about our culture as Métis people and celebrate that distinction.”

For any non-Métis teachers who want to support Métis children, several resources and programs can be found through Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

“Early childhood educators, they need and they want resources and information because they want to be able to support Metis families or non-Metis families, because of course the more people know the more acceptance grows,” says Fiss.

“So, people want that, early childhood educators want that.”