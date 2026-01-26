Menu

January 31 – Trinity Funeral Home

When it comes to funeral preplanning, trust matters. At Trinity Funeral Home, they work diligently every day to build that trust  by offering clear options, compassionate guidance, and peace of mind every step of the way. On Saturday, January 31st from 11:00am to noon on Talk To The Experts, tune in to hear how preplanning works and why you can feel confident making those choices today. Visit www.trinityfuneralhome.ca to learn more.
Trinity Funeral Home — everything a funeral home should be.

