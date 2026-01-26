Menu

Consumer

Tim Hortons launching ‘Moonbits’ ahead of Jeremy Hansen’s Artemis II mission

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 12:03 pm
1 min read
Tim Hortons will release "Moonbits" boxes for a 10-pack of Timbits at participating restaurants in London, Ont., to celebrate Jeremy Hansen's long-awaited moon trip. View image in full screen
Tim Hortons will release "Moonbits" boxes for a 10-pack of Timbits at participating restaurants in London, Ont., to celebrate Jeremy Hansen's long-awaited moon trip. Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons is launching a limited edition brand of Timbits for London, Ont., residents to celebrate hometown astronaut Jeremy Hansen before he heads into space.

The doughnut and coffee company announced Monday that a “Moonbits” box will be available at participating London locations once the Artemis II launch date is confirmed. The earliest possible launch date is set for Feb. 6, though it has not been confirmed.

“Canada will make history when Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, born and raised in the London area, flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. Canada will be only the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon,” the box will read, according to Tim Hortons.

The Moonbits boxes will only be available for 10-pack Timbits.

Hansen was named as one of the Artemis II astronauts alongside NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glober and Christina Koch.

The craft will be the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972 — the year of the final Apollo mission. Hansen will become the first Canadian to fly around the moon.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

