At least 18 dead after ferry carrying over 330 people sinks in Philippines

Send this page to someone via email

A ferry with more than 330 passengers sank early Monday near an island in the southern Philippines, killing at least 18 people, officials said.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 was travelling from the port in Zamboanga City to Jolo Island when it “submerged” around 1:50 a.m. local time, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in a statement on Facebook.

“The vessel was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members when the maritime incident occurred approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Basilan,” the statement continued.

“Based on the initial investigation, M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 departed the Port of Zamboanga City at around 9:20PM on January 25, 2026, operating within its authorized maximum passenger capacity of 352.”

The Coast Guard said a “distress call” was received from the PCG sea marshal onboard and a PCG vessel was deployed from Zamboanga City.

Story continues below advertisement

Search-and-rescue efforts saved at least 316 passengers, while crew members retrieved 18 bodies, officials said.

Coast guard and navy ships, along with a surveillance plane, an air force Black Hawk helicopter and fleets of fishing boats carried out search and rescue operations for about two dozen people believed missing off Basilan, Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua told The Associated Press.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There were two coast guard safety officers on board and they were the first to call and alert us to deploy rescue vessels,” Dua said, adding that the two safety marshals survived.

Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the sinking. Coast guard officials said the cargo and passenger ferry apparently encountered technical problems and sank after midnight.

“Based on the account of some survivors, the waters in the area were rough at the time,” PCG spokesperson Noemie Cayabyab said in an interview.

Survivors can be seen leaving the rescue boats with some people on stretchers in a post shared by Basilan Gov. Mujv Hataman on Facebook.

“We are with the City Government of Isabela and different agencies in rescue and relief operations to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of passengers and crew,” Hataman wrote. “We continue to coordinate for additional assistance — medical attention, temporary housing, and other needed support.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In the midst of fear and intimidation, we want to remind you that you are not alone. The government is here, will continue to act and care for every family affected,” he added.

In another post, Hataman shared images from the rescue and wrote, “Our condolences to all those who died in this tragedy. For those who have not yet been found, we will make sure to continue to help find them.”

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada to confirm if any Canadians were affected.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

A Philippine inter-island ferry with 258 passengers and crew, including Christmas holiday travellers, sank in December 2017 after being battered by fierce winds and big waves off the country’s northeast, leaving at least four people dead and 88 others missing, officials said.

More than 160 others were plucked alive from the rough sea by navy and coast guard personnel and a flotilla of fishing boats after the M/V Mercraft 3 sank in the Polillo Strait between Quezon province’s Infanta town and the ferry’s destination, Polillo Island, Coast Guard spokesperson Armand Balilo said.

Story continues below advertisement

Coast guard boats, navy vessels and fishing boats rescued 166 people, including many who were floating in the rough sea, Balilo said, adding that the ferry could carry 286 people and apparently wasn’t overcrowded.

On Dec. 20, 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank in the Philippines after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

— With files from The Associated Press