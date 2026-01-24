Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs on Canada over China trade ties

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Canada over its expanding economic relationship with China Saturday, threatening sweeping tariffs over trade between the two nations.

Trump said any move by Ottawa to facilitate Chinese access to U.S. markets would be met with a 100 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump rejected the idea that Canada could serve as what he called a “drop off port” for Chinese exports destined for the U.S. market.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote. “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” his post read.

It’s the first time Trump has referred to Carney as “governor,” a term he used to call former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from time to time.

Trump added that any agreement between Canada and China facilitating such trade would trigger “a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.”

Political analyst Lori Williams of Mount Royal University in Calgary said Trump appeared to be feeling pressure from recent criticism, noting his approach can be “predictably unpredictable.”

In an interview with Global News, she said, “beneath the surface, there’s a whole lot of negotiating happening politically, economically, and the rest of the world is hoping it will keep some sort of stability in the midst of the storms.”

The post came a week after Carney returned from a trip to Beijing, where he negotiated a new “strategic partnership” with China aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment.

The agreement marks what Carney described as a “recalibration” of Canada’s relationship with Beijing.

China has already begun moving quickly to import Canadian agricultural products following the agreement.

Among the first shipments are Canadian canola oil and beef products which Federal Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald confirmed would be headed for China.

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press