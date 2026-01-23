Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man, accused associate of alleged Canadian drug lord appears in court

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 23, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
A Calgary man, accused of helping arrange the murder of an FBI informant, was the subject of a court hearing in Calgary on Friday. View image in full screen
A Calgary man, accused of helping arrange the murder of an FBI informant, was the subject of a court hearing in Calgary on Friday. File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A two-day bail hearing has been scheduled for a Calgary man accused of helping alleged Canadian drug lord Ryan Wedding arrange the murder of an FBI informant.

Allistair Chapman, 33, and nine others were arrested last year in an FBI investigation into the international drug trafficking organization allegedly run by Wedding.

A lawyer appeared in a Calgary courtroom on Chapman’s behalf on Friday.

He confirmed that Chapman, who is also a former player in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, is still in custody.

The judge set a bail hearing for Feb. 4 and 5 and ordered that Chapman appear in court in person at that time.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The date for an extradition hearing to the United States has not yet been set.

Story continues below advertisement
33-year-old Alistar Chapman is accused of being an associate of alleged Canadian drug lord, Ryan Wedding who the FBI says was arrested in Mexico on Friday. View image in full screen
33-year-old Alistar Chapman is accused of being an associate of alleged Canadian drug lord, Ryan Wedding who the FBI says was arrested in Mexico on Friday. AP File Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Chapman is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to retaliate against a witness and other organized crime offences.

On Friday, FBI also announced that Wedding, who is a former Team Canada Olympic snowboarder-turned-fugitive, has also been arrested.

With files from Global News.

Click to play video: 'Ryan Wedding arrested: FBI announce Canadian Olympian-turned-alleged drug lord captured'
Ryan Wedding arrested: FBI announce Canadian Olympian-turned-alleged drug lord captured
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices