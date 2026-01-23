Calgary man, accused associate of alleged Canadian drug lord appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day bail hearing has been scheduled for a Calgary man accused of helping alleged Canadian drug lord Ryan Wedding arrange the murder of an FBI informant.

Allistair Chapman, 33, and nine others were arrested last year in an FBI investigation into the international drug trafficking organization allegedly run by Wedding.

A lawyer appeared in a Calgary courtroom on Chapman’s behalf on Friday.

He confirmed that Chapman, who is also a former player in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, is still in custody.

The judge set a bail hearing for Feb. 4 and 5 and ordered that Chapman appear in court in person at that time.

The date for an extradition hearing to the United States has not yet been set.

View image in full screen 33-year-old Alistar Chapman is accused of being an associate of alleged Canadian drug lord, Ryan Wedding who the FBI says was arrested in Mexico on Friday. AP File Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Chapman is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to retaliate against a witness and other organized crime offences.

On Friday, FBI also announced that Wedding, who is a former Team Canada Olympic snowboarder-turned-fugitive, has also been arrested.

With files from Global News.