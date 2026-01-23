Boro the dog, missing after Spain train crash, found safe and reunited with owner

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who survived a high-speed train derailment in southern Spain has been reunited with her dog, Boro.

After back-to-back fatal train crashes sent shock waves through Spain, Boro’s owner Ana García issued a public plea to help find her dog after he had bolted on Sunday during the aftermath of the train crash.

On Thursday, forest firefighters in southern Spain found the black-and-white pooch and posted images that showed García embracing Boro.

#FinalFeliz | A esta hora de la mañana, compartimos una buena noticia: Boro, el perro extraviado ha sido hallado por un grupo de #BomberosForestales de #EMAINFOCA #AccidenteFerroviarioAdamuz pic.twitter.com/fzVGa4zlaW — EMA INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 22, 2026

“Many thanks to all of Spain and everyone who has got involved so much,” she said. “It gave me great hope and we’ve done it.”

This is Boro. He went missing in southern Spain after a train derailment that killed 43 and injured 150. After four long days, he was captured by firefighters and has finally been reunited with his family. 14/10 welcome back buddy pic.twitter.com/9REqQWQbmi — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) January 23, 2026

García, 26, was travelling with her pregnant sister and Boro on the train when the tail of their train car jumped the rails for reasons that remain unclear, and smashed into another train coming from the opposite direction.

The collision killed dozens and injured more than 150 people. Rescue crews helped García and her sister out of the train car and that’s when she saw Boro before he took off.

3:17 Spain train crash kills dozens after tragic collision

“Please, if you can help, look for the animals,” García told reporters while holding back tears after the crash. “We were coming back from a family weekend with the little dog, who’s family, too.”

Spaniards on social media rallied to find Boro and major Spanish media outlets reported on the search for the dog.

Partido Animalista Con el Medio Ambiente (PACMA), a Spanish political party that works to defend animals, the environment and people, posted about the search for the missing canine.

“Boro has gone missing after the train accident in Adamuz. He is Ana’s dog, one of the victims, and we urgently need to find him. He will be in the vicinity of the railway accident (Adamuz, Córdoba), very scared and disoriented,” they wrote in a post on X with a video of García’s interview.

🚨BUSCAMOS A BORO EN ADAMUZ🚨 🐶Boro ha desaparecido tras el accidente de tren en Adamuz. Es el perro de Ana, una de las víctimas, y necesitamos encontrarlo urgentemente. Estará en las inmediaciones del accidente ferroviario (Adamuz, Córdoba), muy asustado y desorientado.… pic.twitter.com/aaIVXI4TIn — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) January 19, 2026

By Thursday, PACMA shared an update that Boro had been reunited with García.

Estamos muy emocionados y contentos con este final feliz. ¡Boro está con su familia! pic.twitter.com/Np0xpwyYC5 — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) January 22, 2026

PACMA president Javier Luna expressed his joy after Boro’s rescue in a post on X.

“From the Animalist Party, we are delighted with this happy ending amid the tragedy that occurred last Sunday,” PACMA wrote. “However, Boro’s case demonstrates the need for emergency protocols for our animals in cases of accidents or catastrophes. This situation could have been different and resolved sooner.”

“No amount of thanks to the people involved in Boro’s rescue will ever be enough,” they wrote in another post on X.

💬«Esto va por Raquel, muchas gracias, sois los mejores». 💚Las palabras de Ana al haber recuperado a Boro son las palabras de toda España. Todo agradecimiento a las personas implicadas en el rescate de Boro es poco. 🙏Esperamos que Raquel, hermana de Ana, y el resto de los… pic.twitter.com/1kgX2mGqwB — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) January 22, 2026

In another update, PACMA said it was a “joy” to see that Boro is “happy at home.”

🙌¡Qué alegría nos da ver a Boro feliz en casa! 🎬Ana, la tutora de Boro, compartió este vídeo con @patasarribacsur, de @canalsur. 💪Todo nuestro ánimo a la familia, especialmente a su hermana Raquel. Esperamos una pronta recuperación.#Boro #Adamuz #AccidenteAdamuz… pic.twitter.com/pWGmZuRo6y — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) January 23, 2026

Multiple train crashes this week have rocked Spain, with the tragedies leading to questions about safety on the country’s vast railway system.

The first crash involving a high-speed train in southern Spain that derailed on Sunday evening was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people when a commuter train in the northern region of Galicia hurtled off the rails as it came around a bend going too fast.

On Tuesday night, another train crash happened in northeastern Spain on a commuter line near Barcelona. One person was killed and at least 37 others were injured.

Then, on Thursday, a commuter train crashed in southeastern Spain after it collided with a crane. Emergency services said six people with minor injuries had been transferred to the hospital.

— with files from The Associated Press