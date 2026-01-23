Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Boro the dog, missing after Spain train crash, found safe and reunited with owner

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 23, 2026 1:06 pm
3 min read
A woman holds a sign reading in Spanish, "Missing Boro. Lost during the Adamuz accident. Any information is helpful," about a dog that went missing during a train crash in Adamuz, southern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. View image in full screen
A woman holds a sign reading in Spanish, "Missing Boro. Lost during the Adamuz accident. Any information is helpful," about a dog that went missing during a train crash in Adamuz, southern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman who survived a high-speed train derailment in southern Spain has been reunited with her dog, Boro.

After back-to-back fatal train crashes sent shock waves through Spain, Boro’s owner Ana García issued a public plea to help find her dog after he had bolted on Sunday during the aftermath of the train crash.

On Thursday, forest firefighters in southern Spain found the black-and-white pooch and posted images that showed García embracing Boro.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many thanks to all of Spain and everyone who has got involved so much,” she said. “It gave me great hope and we’ve done it.”

García, 26, was travelling with her pregnant sister and Boro on the train when the tail of their train car jumped the rails for reasons that remain unclear, and smashed into another train coming from the opposite direction.

The collision killed dozens and injured more than 150 people. Rescue crews helped García and her sister out of the train car and that’s when she saw Boro before he took off.

Click to play video: 'Spain train crash kills dozens after tragic collision'
Spain train crash kills dozens after tragic collision

“Please, if you can help, look for the animals,” García told reporters while holding back tears after the crash. “We were coming back from a family weekend with the little dog, who’s family, too.”

Story continues below advertisement

Spaniards on social media rallied to find Boro and major Spanish media outlets reported on the search for the dog.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Partido Animalista Con el Medio Ambiente (PACMA), a Spanish political party that works to defend animals, the environment and people, posted about the search for the missing canine.

“Boro has gone missing after the train accident in Adamuz. He is Ana’s dog, one of the victims, and we urgently need to find him. He will be in the vicinity of the railway accident (Adamuz, Córdoba), very scared and disoriented,” they wrote in a post on X with a video of García’s interview.

By Thursday, PACMA shared an update that Boro had been reunited with García.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

PACMA president Javier Luna expressed his joy after Boro’s rescue in a post on X.

“From the Animalist Party, we are delighted with this happy ending amid the tragedy that occurred last Sunday,” PACMA wrote. “However, Boro’s case demonstrates the need for emergency protocols for our animals in cases of accidents or catastrophes. This situation could have been different and resolved sooner.”

“No amount of thanks to the people involved in Boro’s rescue will ever be enough,” they wrote in another post on X.

Story continues below advertisement

In another update, PACMA said it was a “joy” to see that Boro is “happy at home.”

Multiple train crashes this week have rocked Spain, with the tragedies leading to questions about safety on the country’s vast railway system.

The first crash involving a high-speed train in southern Spain that derailed on Sunday evening was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people when a commuter train in the northern region of Galicia hurtled off the rails as it came around a bend going too fast.

On Tuesday night, another train crash happened in northeastern Spain on a commuter line near Barcelona. One person was killed and at least 37 others were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, on Thursday, a commuter train crashed in southeastern Spain after it collided with a crane. Emergency services said six people with minor injuries had been transferred to the hospital.

— with files from The Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices