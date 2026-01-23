Menu

Environment

Bitter cold will slam Canada with some lows plunging to -50 C

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2026 8:56 am
1 min read
Do you ever wonder why it still gets so cold when the planet is warming? Climate contrarians often point to cold snaps as proof against global warming. It might seem like a paradox, but as Global News Meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains, there is a scientific explanation. – Jan 11, 2026
Bone-chilling cold warnings are sweeping the country this morning, with some regions expected to reach lows of -50 C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada has issued orange weather alerts for all of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as most of northern Ontario, warning of severe weather conditions likely to cause significant damage, disruption or health impacts.

Residents in those areas can expect wind-chill temperatures between -45 C and -50 C ahead of a slow warming trend this weekend.

Meanwhile, the rest of Ontario and most of Quebec won’t see much relief today, as an Arctic airmass hovers over the region, bringing prolonged wind chill values between -40 C and -45 C.

It has been so cold in Toronto that extra outreach teams were dispatched to encourage people to seek shelter indoors.

Once the weekend hits, all of New Brunswick is expected to see temperatures between -30 C and -37 beginning Saturday, with the coldest temperatures expected in northwestern areas of the province until Sunday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

