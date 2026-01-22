Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump withdraws Carney’s invitation to ‘Board of Peace’

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 9:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’ for ‘New Gaza,’ meets with Zelenskyy'
Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’ for ‘New Gaza,’ meets with Zelenskyy
RELATED: Trump launches 'Board of Peace' for 'New Gaza,' meets with Zelenskyy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new “Board of Peace.”

In a post on social media today, Trump did not give details about why he was withdrawing Carney’s invitation but called it “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It comes after Carney gave a widely-applauded speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he warned that the old world order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

Trump on Wednesday said he’d heard the prime minister’s speech and said Carney was not “grateful.”

Trending Now

Earlier today, Trump rolled out his new “Board of Peace” at the international gathering but many world leaders, including Canada and Europe, were not in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney had initially expressed an openness to join but later was more cautious, saying there were still many unanswered questions about its structure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices