Trump withdraws Carney’s invitation to ‘Board of Peace’

U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded his invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney to join his new “Board of Peace.”

In a post on social media today, Trump did not give details about why he was withdrawing Carney’s invitation but called it “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”

It comes after Carney gave a widely-applauded speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he warned that the old world order is dead and urged middle powers to band together as larger ones try to pressure them through economic coercion.

Trump on Wednesday said he’d heard the prime minister’s speech and said Carney was not “grateful.”

Earlier today, Trump rolled out his new “Board of Peace” at the international gathering but many world leaders, including Canada and Europe, were not in attendance.

Carney had initially expressed an openness to join but later was more cautious, saying there were still many unanswered questions about its structure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2026.