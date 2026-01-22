Health Canada warns of fake semaglutide drugs, cites ‘product safety’ risks

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is warning Canadians of the dangers of buying “fake or unauthorized products” meant to replicate popular GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy.

In a public advisory released on Wednesday, Health Canada states that the risks of using “counterfeit” alternatives can vary from “infections due to lack of sterility, allergic reactions, and other serious negative outcomes due to contamination, improper handling, or unsafe administration.”

Health Canada advised users to watch out for incorrect labels, poor manufacturing or any product containing contaminants such as solvents, heavy metals, particles (glass, fibres and plastics) or microbials such as bacteria, fungi or endotoxins.

Initially developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, this kind of drug has gained considerable traction in the past decade for managing obesity and other health conditions.

2:34 Health Matters: Novo Nordisk Canada may offer cheaper drug options

As the drugs have become more popular, price has remained a challenge for many users, though generic versions are expected to hit the market soon.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently eight submissions before Health Canada seeking approval to create generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy by using semaglutide, the main ingredient.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to iA Financial Group, prices for brand-name drugs could stabilize at about 35 per cent of the current cost once multiple generics hit the market.

For example, Wegovy’s current list price is expected to cost $5,066 per patient per year, or roughly $400 per month.

In addition, Health Canada cautioned users to follow instructions and recommendations from health officials, as “some websites and social media advertisements misuse Health Canada logos and display fake endorsements to mislead consumers.”

Health Canada recommended that Canadians ensure that the product they are using has been authorized by Health Canada and to speak with health-care professionals about what product to take.