U.S. immigration crackdown fuels interest in Canada as asylum numbers rise

The ongoing immigration crackdown sweeping through the United States has cast uncertainty over the future for many living south of the border, prompting some to look north for options in Canada.

Images from Minneapolis and other U.S. cities show heightened tensions between residents and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, scenes that immigration lawyers say are driving calls from people seeking to leave the United States.

View image in full screen A family member reacts after a federal immigration officer used a battering ram to break down a door before making an arrest Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“I get calls almost every day from people in the U.S. who are looking to move to Canada,” said immigration and refugee lawyer Alastair Clarke, noting many inquiries are coming from Minnesota and from Venezuelans living in the U.S.

Jessica Jensen, who practices immigration law in both countries, said her firm has also seen an increase in requests for information on ways to come to Canada legally. She said recent U.S. policy changes, including the ending of temporary protected status for migrants from countries such as Somalia, Haiti and Venezuela, have added to uncertainty among migrants.

“So that means they either need to exit the United States or find an alternate option to stay there,” Jensen said.

The Canadian Council for Refugees says the humanitarian situation south of the border has deteriorated rapidly, with many refugees and migrants facing “enormous danger” from apprehension and deportation in the U.S.

While unrest in the U.S. may seem distant to Canadians, Clarke warned similar pressures could emerge in Canada, saying a relatively immigration-friendly government does not make Canada immune to tightening public sentiment or policy shifts.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, more than 34,000 asylum applications were made in Canada in 2025, with the top countries of citizenship among claimants being Haiti, the U.S. and Venezuela.

