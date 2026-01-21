Butterdome makeover: Iconic U of A building’s yellow exterior getting an upgrade

Send this page to someone via email

The Universiade Pavilion — known to many as the Butterdome due to its bright yellow exterior — has been an iconic building in Edmonton for decades and now, the property on the University of Alberta campus is getting a makeover.

The post-secondary institution says the renovations pay tribute to the past while also incorporating modern and improved design elements.

Beginning this spring, the U of A and the province said the renovations will replace the aging building exterior and roof to address safety issues from ice and snow and improve lighting and pedestrian safety, as well as increase energy efficiency.

View image in full screen Those displaced by the Fort McMurray wildfire line up outside Edmonton’s Butterdome for government cash cards, May 11, 2016. Global News

Known for its distinctive yellow appearance that inspired the nickname, the Universiade Pavilion has hosted everything from sporting events to Remembrance Day ceremonies, career shows, craft fairs and even university final exams.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it also served as an alternate hospital space and during events like the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, it hosted provincial emergency response operations.

University services operations and finance vice-president Todd Gilchrist said plenty of people are attached to the current look and nickname.

“There’s a nostalgia with the Butterdome, right?” he said.

“While we are not 100 per cent sure what will happen with the Butterdome nickname, we anticipate that we will see and hear people still refer to it as the Butterdome.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "While we are not 100 per cent sure what will happen with the Butterdome nickname, we anticipate that we will see and hear people still refer to it as the Butterdome."

But after 40 years, the building’s cladding has reached the end of its practical life, as some of the panels have begun to rust and leak, leading to damage inside the building.

As well, due to the existing building’s rounded shape, snow and ice can slide from the roof onto sidewalks below, requiring the university to install protective scaffolding during colder months.

The U of A and province said the renovation will correct that issue.

The new design features a gradient of green and gold-coloured panels that draws from the university’s official colours and reflects the surrounding river valley’s fall foliage.

The U of A said a lighting feature, inspired by the curves of the North Saskatchewan River, will wind across the new exterior and brighten the university campus at night.

Windows are also being added to let natural light into the space.

“We think that this design is inspiring and should raise that excitement,” Gilchrist said.

When it was created, Universiade Pavilion was billed as a field house for the future.

The U of A said the new envelope uses current sustainable architecture practices to achieve energy savings and that solar panels will be added on the roof.

The Universiade Pavilion was originally built for the 1983 Universiade Games, which hosted more than 2,000 athletes from around the world.

The 64,000-square-foot, multi-purpose indoor complex contains a seven-lane, 200-metre track, along with long jump and pole-vaulting areas, an indoor soccer field, basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts and badminton courts.

There are also two-level bleacher seating with a 5,500 capacity, locker rooms and multi-purpose spaces.

View image in full screen The Butterdome (Universiade Pavilion) on the University of Alberta campus in Edmonton, Alta. on Jan. 21, 2026. Global News

Site preparation work and sidewalk closures are underway and the renovations are expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.

Funding for the renewal is primarily provided through a $27-million grant from the Government of Alberta.