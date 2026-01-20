Respiratory therapists’ union calls on Manitoba to address shortage at hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing respiratory therapists in Manitoba says staffing vacancies at some Winnipeg hospitals have reached dangerous levels.

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals, which represents 7,500 allied health professionals in public health care, says one-quarter of positions remain unfilled at Health Sciences Centre, the province’s largest hospital,

The union says nearly half the positions Grace General Hospital are vacant, while 36 per cent are empty at St. Boniface General Hospital.

That’s an estimated 50 combined respiratory positions at the three hospitals, with the union saying there are more staffing shortages at smaller hospitals and community programs.

Union president Jason Linklater says the province needs a plan to retain and incentivize respiratory therapists and to fill training seats.

The union is calling for a premium for respiratory therapists working in emergency departments and intensive care units, incentives for nights shifts and financial boosts for recent graduates to stay in the province.