Trial begins in Edmonton for man accused of killing 2 men in Chinatown

Nearly four years after Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, and Hung Trang, 64, were fatally attacked at work in Edmonton’s Chinatown area, the man accused of killing them is on trial.

Justin Bone, 40, was charged with second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty to the homicides. The two men’s deaths sparked outrage over the high crime rates in Chinatown.

A mental health assessment is underway. The Crown said in its opening statement on Monday its case will leave no doubt Bone viciously killed Hoang and Trang on May 18, 2022.

Both men worked near each other in the area directly north of downtown: Hoang at Universal Electronics and Trang at Albert’s Autobody Shop.

The Crown argues Bone had perfect mental capacity and showed he knew what he was doing — even mentioning to police the next day his foot hurt from stomping on people. Autopsy fingernail clippings from Hoang were found to contain DNA from Bone.

Police initially responded to an assault on Trang at an auto body shop near 106 Avenue and 98 Street, before quickly discovering Hoang had also been hurt a block away.

The Crown said it will first present its case for Trang and then Hoang.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard how Trang was found by coworkers to be seriously injured at Albert’s Autobody Shop.

CCTV recordings show, Bone entered the service bay at the autobody shop.

The Crown on Monday called to the stand a witness from the shop, who said he saw a stranger standing at the bay. At that point, another coworker told him to leave, and so did the witness. Trang also talked to the stranger.

The stranger had dry blood on his face.

Later the witness said he heard noises coming from the bathroom and someone say hey, but he couldn’t tell who it was.

He didn’t know Trang was in the bathroom. He saw the stranger in the bathroom but didn’t see Trang. He said it sounded like the stranger was destroying the place.

Soon after the stranger left, he saw Trang lying on the ground with water flowing. There was blood. Trang was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

View image in full screen Edmonton police investigating suspicious deaths in Chinatown on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Global News

The defence asked the witness if he was sure about everything he saw, given how long it’s been since the incident — nearly four years.

Ahead of the trial, the victims’ families sent out a statement asking the public to think about the men who lost their lives and their families.

“This process is about honouring their lives, their dignity, and their right to truth and accountability,” said Christina Trang, daughter of one of the victims and family spokesperson.

Bone was not known to either of the victims. Bone has a lengthy criminal history that includes aggravated assaults, thefts, mischief, and failing to comply with his court-ordered conditions.

He has a lifetime firearms ban stemming from a sexual interference conviction.

The trial is scheduled until late February.