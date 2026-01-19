Manitoba unveils $1-million security fund to combat hate crimes, vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has launched a $1-million Security Enhancement Fund to help community organizations and places of worship combat a rise in hate crimes and vandalism.

Funding will support the installation of security infrastructure, such as cameras, alarm systems, better lighting and to provide safety training for staff.

The initiative also allows organizations to apply for grants to restore property already damaged in hate-motivated incidents as well as access to a security counsel, led by Winnipeg police and RCMP, for expertise.

