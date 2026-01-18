Caufield scores in OT as Canadiens sink Senators

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Montreal scored three straight goals, including Cole Caufield’s second of the game 33 seconds into overtime, to give the Canadiens a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The division rival matchup gave fans from both teams plenty to cheer about.

Trailing 5-3 late in the third period, Montreal pulled goaltender Samuel Montembeault and got within one with 4:40 remaining when Slafkovsky tipped a Lane Hutson shot for his second goal of the game. Alexandre Carrier tied it 65 seconds later when he beat Leevi Merilainen glove side.

Jake Sanderson, who also had three assists, had given the Senators what appeared to be insurance when he scored his 10th at 7:55 of the third, beating Montembeault short side to give the Senators a 5-3 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Dylan Cozens and David Perron also scored for the Senators (22-19-6). Merilainen stopped 13 shots.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens (27-15-7).

The Senators started the second period with a two-man advantage. Tkachuk scored his 10th of the season just 42 seconds in. Ottawa tied it 2-2 on an incredible solo effort by Stutzle who dropped it back between his legs and backhanded it upstairs over Montembeault.

The Canadiens regained the lead when Anderson beat Merilainen blocker side, but Ottawa tied it back up. On the power play Stutzle found Cozens in the slot and he wristed a shot through traffic.

With 1:36 remaining, Artem Zub fired a shot from just inside the blue line and it went off Perron’s skate in the crease to give Ottawa its first lead.

Montreal took a 2-0 lead after the first.

The Canadiens opened the scoring on the power play when Caufield found Slafkovsky at the edge of the circle and ripped a shot high glove side.

Montreal had a goal called back midway through the period but got it back late in the period, on the power play again, when Nick Suzuki won a puck battle along the boards and fed Caufield who wristed a shot past Merilainen.

Story continues below advertisement

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: The Canadiens struggled with Ottawa’s pushback in the second but came back late in the third.

Senators: After falling behind 2-0 in the first the Senators pushed back hard to get back in the game.

KEY STAT

Lane Hutson passed Henri Richard (101) for the most assists by a Canadiens player at age 21 or younger in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2026.