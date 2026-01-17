Menu

Canada talks trade with Qatar as Carney touches down in Doha

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 17, 2026 1:02 pm
Carney seeking strengthened trade ties between Canada, Qatar
Prime Minister Mark Carney is in the Persian Gulf state of Qatar this weekend after spending the last two days in China. Our chief political correspondent David Akin is travelling with Carney and reports from Doha that trade diversification remains high on the Liberal leader’s agenda.
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Doha on Saturday as part of a push to attract foreign investment and deepen Canada’s economic partnerships beyond its traditional allies.

Carney’s visit comes on the heels of his visit to China and follows the recent presentation of a new federal investment budget aimed at positioning Canada as a stable, attractive destination for global capital.

In a news conference on Saturday, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Canada is working to broaden its economic relationships as global trade patterns shift.

Qatar is viewed by Ottawa as a strategic partner, with officials pointing to the country’s significant investment capacity and growing influence on the global stage.

“Engaging with the Middle East and China is necessary for Canada, just like our European partners have done,”  Champagne said.  “We buy more from the U.S.A. than anywhere else, but the trading climate right now is different.”

Champagne added that Canada’s industrial capacity and trade advantages are key selling points for potential investors, He also said international engagement is critical as Canada works to raise its profile among global investors.

“We are one of the G7s with very big industries. We build cars, planes, ships, we have an abundance of energy, and we are the only one with free trade with all G7,” Champagne said. “With the way the world is changing, you better diversify, supply chain is changing and we need to adapt.”

Prime Minister Carney is expected to meet with senior Qatari officials, including Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as representatives of the Qatar Investment Authority.

His office says the talks will focus on expanding trade access and forging partnerships in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, energy and defence.

The visit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, though officials say the schedule remains unchanged.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

