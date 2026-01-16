Freezing conditions pause search after remains found in Smiths Falls missing person case

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a detailed search of a rural property near Smiths Falls has been temporarily suspended due to freezing ground conditions, following the discovery of human remains in a missing person case.

The remains of 34-year-old Robbie Thomson were found in October at a residence on Kelly Jordan Road in Montague Township.

Thomson, a Smiths Falls resident, was reported missing in the fall of 2023. Three people, ranging in ages 34 to 48, have been charged with first-degree murder in Thomson’s death and remain in custody.

The OPP said officers were executing a search warrant at the 40-acre residential property on Oct. 30, 2025, when the remains were located.

On Thursday investigators said the size of the property and increasingly frozen ground have made it difficult to continue the “detailed and thorough” search, temporarily pausing it until spring.

Police say they will maintain a presence at the site throughout the winter, and measures are in place to monitor the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 1-855-677-4636. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.