Winnipeg Grade 7 students design Nestaweya River Trail warming hut

Starting next week, a warming hut designed by elementary school students will sit on Winnipeg’s famous Nestaweya River Trail.

Called “Warm Up With a Great Book,” the structure was designed to look like an overturned book, and was selected by The Forks out of 22 submitted by Bison Run School.

The Grade 7 students then created the elements that will decorate the interior, which include a painted fireplace that the whole school signed, and a free library with books created by Grade 5 classes.

“The fireplace, the warm colours we have in there will kind of give off the impression that it’s warm in there, even though it’s cold outside,” said Grade 7 student Precious Akinola.

The finished product will feature a logo and QR code for the Toba Centre. The child advocacy organization partnered with the school, and the kids will be writing “You’re never alone” on the spine and cover of the book to spread a positive message.

