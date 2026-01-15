Avian flu was the cause of death for 2 whooping cranes in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

According to senior wildlife biologist, Mark Bidwell, avian flu has been on the radar, but coming across two dead whooping cranes in the province was still unfortunate.

“Our hearts were in our throats” says Bidwell. “We were quite concerned. Of course, animals die all the time, they die for a variety of reasons and it’s part of the life cycle.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Whooping cranes have been an endangered species for quite some time. In the 1940s, there were only 14 of them.

Their recovery since then is a Canadian conservation success story.

Bidwell says if you find yourself coming any dead or sick bird, make sure to keep your distance and contact the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.

Learn more in the video above.