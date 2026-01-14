Business groups urge Alberta government to scrap new wine tax

Send this page to someone via email

Business groups are urging the Alberta government to repeal its tax on wine.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission began imposing the charge in April of last year.

The groups, who held a press conference at a Calgary wine retailer on Wednesday, claim they were not consulted prior to the implementation of the new tax.

Restaurants Canada says the new Alberta government tax has greatly increased the cost of wine for restaurant owners.

The levies range from five per cent to 15 per cent depending on the per-litre cost of the wine.

For example, the Merlot produced by B.C. winery Dirty Laundry would have sold direct-to-consumer for $29.99 now but costs $35.49.

The business coalition said the tax comes at a bad time as Albertans struggle with affordability.

“At a time when the rest of Canada is working to open trade between provinces, Alberta’s new wine tax penalizes Canadian wine, raises prices for consumers and undermines the progress governments have been working toward on internal free trade,” said Jeff Guinard, head of Wine Growers of British Columbia.

Alberta's Ministry of Red Tape Reduction, claims the new tax only applies to about 16 per cent of the wine sold in the province.

The province’s Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Dale McNally, responded to the criticism by claiming Alberta is the most tax-friendly and open and free jurisdiction in Canada for alcohol, including wine.

McNally said the new tax only applies to about 16 per cent of the wines sold in Alberta and balances affordability, small business competitiveness and a strong viable liquor industry.

With files from Global News.