U.S. issues safety warning after deadly crashes involving faulty airbags

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday issued an urgent warning to American used car buyers and owners after two more drivers were killed in crashes in December by dangerous Chinese replacement air bag inflators that were likely illegally imported.

The agency said it was aware of 10 crashes resulting in death or serious injury from ruptured replacement air bag inflators made in China by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., also known as DTN, and likely illegally imported into the United States.

NHTSA said eight drivers have been killed in otherwise survivable crashes, while two other drivers suffered severe injuries in vehicles that had the original air bags replaced with substandard airbags after a previous crash.

Global News has asked Transport Canada whether any of those components were imported or sold into Canada but has not received a response as of publication.