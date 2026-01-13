Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Residents move into controversial Fredericton transitional housing community

By Anna Mandin & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 3:07 pm
3 min read
Courtney Boon is one of 13 residents who have moved into a new transitional housing project in Fredericton. View image in full screen
Courtney Boon is one of 13 residents who have moved into a new transitional housing project in Fredericton. Anna Mandin/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A transitional housing project in Fredericton is operational after months of planning, with just over a dozen people now living in the units.

The modular units on Forest Hill Road are small — with only a bed, a desk and a chair inside — and tenants share spaces like bathrooms, a laundry room and a kitchenette.

Courtney Boon, who moved into her unit last week, said it’s a cozy and welcoming place to call home.

“I like it a lot. It’s very homey,” she said. “At first I didn’t know what to expect, but as soon as I came here, the staff were awesome, they’re very welcoming.”

Prior to the shelter’s opening, Boon says she would have had to stay with friends. Now, she has her own bed and her own space.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was great to wake up knowing that you have a warm place to sleep, you don’t have to worry about anything in the night while you’re sleeping,” she added.

The site is staffed 24/7 and residents receive bus passes and access to supports, including counselling and assistance with employment and housing.

“It’s people that need help and people that want help,” said Mike Sewell, the site manager.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The site currently has 13 residents and has capacity for 27. Residents are referred by local organizations or the province’s social development department.

Concerns raised

The project is being operated by 12 Neighbours, a non-profit group that aims to provide housing and resources to those in need in the province.

A separate 12 Neighbours community of modular housing is already set up on Fredericton’s north side, although those units are for long-term tenants.

Nearby residents have raised frustrations about the lack of public consultation for the new site on Forest Hill Road, as well as safety concerns regarding the nearby elementary school.

A public meeting was held last fall at which neighbours expressed their concerns, and an injunction was even filed with New Brunswick Court of King’s Bench to try and stop the project. A judge rejected the application for the injunction, however.

Story continues below advertisement

In a year-end interview with Global News on Dec. 16, Premier Susan Holt admitted not enough consultation was done prior to the project’s commencement.

“We did a lot of work on a lot of locations, and we finally found one that we thought would work. We asked the proponent to engage with the neighbours, but we didn’t get all of those conversations done with the right people in the right time,” she said.

Trending Now

“So then people get scared and upset, and they feel like they don’t have a voice, and they resist the project, not on its merits but on the fact that they don’t have the information they need, and they didn’t have a chance to influence the choices we were making.”

Holt said the province is always trying to find ways to house and support people who “need that safe roof over their head” before securing independent housing.

Sewell said the shelter does have behavioural rules and residents are required to abide by a policy that requires respect for neighbours. He added that there have been no issues so far.

“We’ll be very strict on making sure the site looks clean and good,” said Sewell. “They’re the same rules that we would all conduct in our own house, anywhere in the city.”

He added the rules include “keeping things clean, keeping things tidy, being good neighbours to each other in the courtyard and to the community that we’re living in.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Boon is trying to figure out her next steps, which includes applying to school to become a nail tech.

She said having a stable environment has been a big relief — one she hopes others find as well.

“If you’re struggling, if you need a place to go, there’s always places like these to go that are available,” she said.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices