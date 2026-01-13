Fire ban issued for Lethbridge River Valley following overnight blaze

Send this page to someone via email

With strong wind gusts and the possibility of record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for much of southern Alberta this week, there is now a fire ban in place for the Lethbridge River Valley.

The decision to order the fire ban was made after Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services was called out to a grass fire early Tuesday morning in the River Valley near Scenic Drive and 10 Avenue South.

When crews arrived, the fire was burning up the hill through dry grass and vegetation, but firefighters were able to bring it under control before it reached nearby homes.

The Lethbridge fire department says unseasonably warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have created a high fire risk and the potential that a fire could spread quickly through dry grass and bush.

This image from a City of Lethbridge traffic camera shows how a lack of snow is contributing to the dry conditions in the Lethbridge River Valley. Courtesy: City of Lethbridge

The fire ban means that no open fires are allowed anywhere in the Lethbridge River Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are also being asked to be careful with disposing of cigarettes and other smoking material by making sure they are fully extinguished and disposed of safely.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Tuesday, the daytime high in Lethbridge was forecast to be in the mid-teens, and the warm weather is expected to continue into next week.

View image in full screen A daytime high of 12 C is forecast for Tuesday in Lethbridge, and it could hit a record high, in the high teens, on Wednesday. Global News

On Wednesday the mercury is forecast to soar as high as +17 C which would smash the record high which hit +13.3 C on Jan. 14, 1942.

The record low for Jan. 14 in Lethbridge was -38.9 C in 1950, while the normal daytime high at this time is -2 C.

0:44 Environment Canada predicts early start to winter