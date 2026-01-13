Fire ban issued for Lethbridge River Valley following overnight blaze

With strong wind gusts and the possibility of record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for much of southern Alberta this week, there is now a fire ban in place for the Lethbridge River Valley.
The decision to order the fire ban was made after Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services was called out to a grass fire early Tuesday morning in the River Valley near Scenic Drive and 10 Avenue South.
When crews arrived, the fire was burning up the hill through dry grass and vegetation, but firefighters were able to bring it under control before it reached nearby homes.
The Lethbridge fire department says unseasonably warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have created a high fire risk and the potential that a fire could spread quickly through dry grass and bush.
The fire ban means that no open fires are allowed anywhere in the Lethbridge River Valley.
Residents are also being asked to be careful with disposing of cigarettes and other smoking material by making sure they are fully extinguished and disposed of safely.
Get breaking National news
On Tuesday, the daytime high in Lethbridge was forecast to be in the mid-teens, and the warm weather is expected to continue into next week.
On Wednesday the mercury is forecast to soar as high as +17 C which would smash the record high which hit +13.3 C on Jan. 14, 1942.
The record low for Jan. 14 in Lethbridge was -38.9 C in 1950, while the normal daytime high at this time is -2 C.
Comments