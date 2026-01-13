No Name brand beef burgers recalled across Canada for E. coli risk

Send this page to someone via email

No Name brand beef burgers are being recalled in Canada for a risk of E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) triggered the recall after testing the affected products, which were distributed across the country by Loblaws Inc., the parent company of the No Name brand.

The CFIA states that it is conducting a food safety investigation, and other products may also be recalled.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the burgers, according to the CFIA recall announcement.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It adds that steps are being taken to remove all the affected products from shelves.

The recall covers No Name brand beef burgers in 1.36 kg packages, with a best before date of May 5, 2026, and includes a UPC code 0 60383 37333 7.

Story continues below advertisement

The CFIA says even if food doesn’t smell or look spoiled, it can still make someone sick if contaminated with E. coli and can cause symptoms including nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

It adds that in more severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis and can cause permanent kidney damage and even death.

If customers purchased the recalled burgers, the CFIA says they should not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the products.

It adds that if someone thinks they became sick from consuming the product, they should contact their health-care provider, confirm if they have the recalled products, and either discard the items or return them to the location where they were purchased.