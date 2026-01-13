Ontario health unit warns of forged poster about fake outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A public health unit in southwestern Ontario is warning residents about a fake poster regarding an outbreak in the area, with its logo and branding on it.

Southwestern Public Health, which serves the regions of Oxford County, Elgin County and the city of St. Thomas, said the signage was not created, issued or endorsed by the unit.

It said there is no outbreak and that the notice was forged.

“At this time, there is no such outbreak, and residents should disregard the information,” Southwestern Public Health said in a press release.

A photo of the fake signage was released by the local public health unit, which showed the use of its logo, some warning language about an outbreak and a handwritten note that partially read “stay in if you can.”

“Replicating a forged public health alert is a serious matter. Valid alerts of this nature would be widely communicated through our verified channels, including our website, social media accounts, and direct communications with partners,” director Susan McIsaac said.

The local public health unit said it encourages residents to rely on trusted and official sources for public health information and to verify the authenticity of any notice claiming to come from them by checking its website or calling the health unit.