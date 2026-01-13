Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario health unit warns of forged poster about fake outbreak

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 9:57 am
1 min read
Image of the fake poster circulating. View image in full screen
Image of the fake poster circulating. Provided / Southwestern Public Health
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A public health unit in southwestern Ontario is warning residents about a fake poster regarding an outbreak in the area, with its logo and branding on it.

Southwestern Public Health, which serves the regions of Oxford County, Elgin County and the city of St. Thomas, said the signage was not created, issued or endorsed by the unit.

It said there is no outbreak and that the notice was forged.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At this time, there is no such outbreak, and residents should disregard the information,” Southwestern Public Health said in a press release.

A photo of the fake signage was released by the local public health unit, which showed the use of its logo, some warning language about an outbreak and a handwritten note that partially read “stay in if you can.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Replicating a forged public health alert is a serious matter. Valid alerts of this nature would be widely communicated through our verified channels, including our website, social media accounts, and direct communications with partners,” director Susan McIsaac said.

The local public health unit said it encourages residents to rely on trusted and official sources for public health information and to verify the authenticity of any notice claiming to come from them by checking its website or calling the health unit.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices