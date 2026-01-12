Maxey powers 76ers past Raptors 115-102

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Tyrese Maxey had 33 points, including six three-pointers, as the Philadelphia 76ers blew past the Toronto Raptors 115-102 on Monday.

Joel Embiid added 27 points and eight rebounds as Philadelphia (22-16) bounced back with a decisive win after losing the first game of the back-to-back.

Embiid and Paul George returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s 116-115 overtime loss to the Raptors.

George had 15 points and six assists in limited time on the court.

Brandon Ingram, who was a game-time decision, led Toronto (24-17) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and six rebounds.

Scottie Barnes had a slow start but finished the game with 15 points after being named the Eastern Conference player of the week earlier in the day.

RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) of Mississauga, Ont., and Jakob Poeltl (lower back soreness) were both out of the Raptors’ lineup.

TAKEAWAYS

76ers: A dominant first half saw Philadelphia jump out to a 29-point lead in the first half behind Maxey’s 23 points and Embiid’s 17. Philadelphia shot 27 for 37 (73 per cent) on field-goal attempts in the first two quarters, including 13 for 20 (65 per cent) on threes. The Sixers finished with 39 for 74 (52.7 per cent) shooting on field goals and 16 for 36 (44.4 per cent) on threes.

Raptors: Toronto’s shooting woes continued as it went 6 for 37 (16.2 per cent) from three-point range in the loss. That poor performance from beyond the arc came a day after the Raptors went 5 for 32 (15.6 per cent) in a 116-115 overtime win against Philadelphia.

KEY MOMENT

Fans were chanting “We want Lowry!” for the final eight minutes of the game and were rewarded for their persistence with 1:57 left to play when 76ers head coach Nick Nurse subbed in longtime Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. The 20-year NBA veteran led Toronto to its only championship in 2019.

KEY STAT

Barnes’s 15-point performance moved him into sole possession of ninth on Toronto’s all-time scorers list ahead of Jonas Valanciunas.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.