Winnipeg father of 5 dies by suicide less than a year after devastating house fire

Dillon Hobson, a father of five and the sole provider for his family, died by suicide this past Monday.

The tragedy comes less than a year after a massive house fire on Hathway Road stripped the family of their home and their possessions.

In March 2025, the Hobson family escaped their rented home with only mere necessities. Because they did not have tenant insurance, the Hobson family says, Dillon felt the financial burden of starting over from scratch fell entirely on his shoulders.

According to his father, Larry Hobson, that pressure became an impossible weight.

“It’s my third son that’s passed away in the last 10 years,” Larry said.

He believes the stress of providing for five children with no safety net eventually became too much.

“I don’t think he wanted to tell us or others that he was struggling so deeply.”

But Dillon did reach out for help.

He had been attending weekly men’s group mental health meetings to share his anxiety and find a way forward.

Mitch Bourbonniere, a local outreach worker who supported Dillon, says there was hope.

“We just didn’t get there in time,” Bourbonniere said. “He succumbed to that depression and that anxiety… and that moment has permanent consequences.”

With Dillon gone, his wife and five children, too distraught to speak publicly, are now left to plan a funeral while facing an uncertain financial future.

A GoFundMe has been established by the family to help cover funeral costs and provide basic necessities for the children.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) reminds the public that you don’t have to be an expert to save a life. Noticing patterns, active listening, and reaching out are key.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24/7. Call or text 9-8-8 to reach the National Suicide Crisis Helpline.