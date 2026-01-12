SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

6 in 10 Canadians expect the economy to get worse in 2026, survey finds

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 12, 2026 4:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Economic lookahead warns about sluggish growth in 2026'
Economic lookahead warns about sluggish growth in 2026
Financial services firm Deloitte is warning the B.C. economy will see sluggish growth through 2026, with continued uncertainty due to the ongoing trade trouble with the U.S. Travis Prasad reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadians are battening down the hatches heading into the new year, with six in 10 expecting the overall economy to worsen in 2026, a survey by consumer insolvency firm MNP Ltd. shows.

Almost three in four (71 per cent) of Canadians expect higher living costs and 59 per cent said they expect the overall economy to worsen, the MNP Consumer Debt Index released on Monday said.

Click to play video: 'Paying debt and improving finances in the new year'
Paying debt and improving finances in the new year

The survey, conducted by Ipsos for MNP Ltd. between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, reached out to 2,001 Canadians over the age of 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 59 per cent said they expect rising housing pressure and more than half (54 per cent) said higher interest rates and inflation are likely to add financial strain on their finances.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new year also brings anxiety around the job market for more than half (52 per cent) of Canadians, while nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) said rising poverty and inequality were major concerns.

Many are expecting their household budgets to be strained in the new year, with the majority anticipating higher taxes (53 per cent), and approximately half of Canadians expecting transportation (50 per cent) and health-care costs (48 per cent) to worsen.

Click to play video: 'Make 2026 the year you get a handle on your credit card debt'
Make 2026 the year you get a handle on your credit card debt

However, the picture is not all bleak, as “financial breathing room has improved for some Canadians, enabling them to make adjustments and seek solutions,” MNP president Grant Bazian said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two in five Canadians (41 per cent) report being $200 or less away from financial insolvency each month. This is down seven per cent from last quarter, the report said, adding that it is at the lowest-levels measured in the post-pandemic period.

The average amount Canadians have left at the end of the month has risen to $907, up by $163 since last quarter, the report added.

However, less than half of Canadians (47 per cent) report having six months of emergency savings.

Six in 10 Canadians (59 per cent) said they are taking proactive steps such as adjusting household budgets (43 per cent), consolidating debt (12 per cent) or seeking help from a financial professional (11 per cent).

Click to play video: 'Holiday spending plans could reflect a divided ‘K-shaped’ economy'
Holiday spending plans could reflect a divided ‘K-shaped’ economy

The survey said 12 per cent of respondents say they are avoiding thinking about their finances, while 15 per cent said they avoid discussing finances with family or professionals.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly one in five (17 per cent) Canadians are now relying on credit to cover essential expenses, the survey found.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices