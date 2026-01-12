Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign star defensive back Tevaughn Campbell

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star Canadian defensive back Tevaughn Campbell and American linebacker Jameer Thurman to one-year contract extensions.

Campbell’s contract is for the 2026 season, while Thurman is now signed through 2027.

Both players earned All-CFL honours last season while helping the Roughriders to a Grey Cup title.

The 32-year-old Campbell, finished last season tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite playing only 13 regular-season games.

He led the league in interception-return yards (205), the second-best total in Roughriders history. He tied a franchise record with a 112-yard interception return in a 34-30 win over Winnipeg on Aug. 31.

Campbell was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the third round, 22nd overall, of the 2015 CFL draft.

He has appeared in 42 career CFL games with three teams, recording 53 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and scored three defensive touchdowns.

He spent six seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas and Jacksonville before returning to the CFL in 2025.

The 30-year-old Thurman, from Chicago, ranked sixth in the league with 86 defensive tackles, tied for eighth with 100 total defensive plays and registered three interceptions, three sacks, three pass knockdowns, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

He had a game-high 11 tackles in Saskatchewan’s 25-17 win over Montreal in the Grey Cup.

Thurman, who also won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2018, has 529 defensive tackles, 15 sacks and 13 interceptions in 117 career CFL games with the Stampeders, Hamilton and Saskatchewan.