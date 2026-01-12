Menu

Canada

N.S. community gathered over weekend to remember boy who died in dog attack

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 11:41 am
1 min read
Drew Nickerson, 13, is pictured riding his bike in front of his home in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County. The teen was attacked by three dogs while riding his bike on Jan. 3, 2026 and later died in hospital. View image in full screen
Drew Nickerson, 13, is pictured riding his bike in front of his home in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County. The teen was attacked by three dogs while riding his bike on Jan. 3, 2026 and later died in hospital. Courtesy/Dawn Nickerson
Family, teachers, classmates and friends of a 13-year-old boy who died after a dog attack in southwestern Nova Scotia gathered over the weekend to remember him.

Police have said Drew Nickerson was attacked Jan. 3 by two cane corsos and a Rottweiler as he rode his bicycle, and died two days later in a Halifax hospital.

The three dogs have been euthanized.

During the service at a community centre in Shelburne, N.S., Nickerson was described by those who loved him as kind, sweet, empathetic, loving and funny.

He loved the outdoors, especially riding ATVs and his BMX bicycle, and playing on the local soccer team — Southwest Blast FC.

Many of Nickerson’s former teammates attended the service.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

