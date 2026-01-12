N.S. community gathered over weekend to remember boy who died in dog attack

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Family, teachers, classmates and friends of a 13-year-old boy who died after a dog attack in southwestern Nova Scotia gathered over the weekend to remember him.

Police have said Drew Nickerson was attacked Jan. 3 by two cane corsos and a Rottweiler as he rode his bicycle, and died two days later in a Halifax hospital.

The three dogs have been euthanized.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During the service at a community centre in Shelburne, N.S., Nickerson was described by those who loved him as kind, sweet, empathetic, loving and funny.

He loved the outdoors, especially riding ATVs and his BMX bicycle, and playing on the local soccer team — Southwest Blast FC.

Many of Nickerson’s former teammates attended the service.

Story continues below advertisement