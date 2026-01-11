Menu

Canada

Father-daughter team skis across Saskatchewan, goal to complete Western Canada

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted January 11, 2026 7:51 pm
2 min read
WATCH: A father and daughter from Canada are proving the prairies are anything but flat as the pair skied across Saskatchewan in 10 days.
A Canadian father-daughter team from British Columbia is going the distance to inspire the nation – Hali and Greg Scott have finished their third ski tour in Western Canada.

From the time Hali was 11 years old, she has gone on adventures with her father Greg, to bond and share quality time. It all started with the pair busking together to raise money for local charities. Once Hali was all grown up, a new experience arose.

In 2023, the pair decided to embark on a journey to ski through British Columbia. They made history by visiting all 44 of B.C.’s lift-serviced ski areas in just 42 days. The next year, they were encouraged to complete Alberta, visiting all 39 lift-serviced ski areas in three weeks.

“Our target is to complete Western Canada. And we believe it’s going to be the first time anybody has skied all of Western Canada and every single place. And we’re going to continue on. We’re just having a great time as well, as just a dad and daughter on a special adventure,” Greg told Global News.

In 2025, they made their way to Saskatchewan. Hali and Greg ended up visiting all 11 ski hills in the province in 10 days.

“It was just remarkable. We got to ski so many great ski communities in Saskatchewan and visit right across the entire province. It was amazing,” Greg said. “There’s this misconception of Saskatchewan – outside the (province) – of people that just envisioned this flat place, and it really is not. It’s amazing… little areas, beautiful ski communities, there is so much passion.”

Over the years, the Scotts realized it only takes one small action to spark a domino effect of change. This was the beginning of their not-for-profit organization Tidbits of Change Foundation.

“Our focus is to encourage Canadian youth to do a project or an initiative with a parent or mentor. We really believe that there’s some real benefits in that – in those relationships and in society – of the lifelong bonds that it creates,” explained Greg.

The foundation focused on encouraging youth and their parents to create impactful initiatives in their community. Through Tidbits of Change, more than $14,000 worth of bursaries have been awarded to help fund passion projects and post-secondary education.

“We’re just seeing some amazing stories come out of all of this. And we’re really inspired by the youth that we’ve been involved with, and that we’d heard stories from. We’ve awarded six bursaries now: all six are amazing stories of just great initiatives,” Greg said.

Watch the video above to see pictures and videos of the pairs journey.

