Winnipeggers gather in support of protests in Iran

Send this page to someone via email

The steps of the Manitoba Legislature hosted a sea of flags and loud chants this weekend as hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered to voice their concerns about a communications blackout in Iran, as well as the current regime.

Protests began Dec. 28 over the collapse of the Iranian rial currency, as the country’s economy is squeezed by international sanctions in part levied over its nuclear program.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The country remains largely cut off from the rest of the world, with internet and phone lines reportedly cut.

For the Iranian-Manitoban community, this “digital wall” has turned daily life into a period of cruel uncertainty.

“It’s a sign that they are hiding their crimes,” said Terry Duguid, member of Parliament from Winnipeg South. “And these are crimes against humanity. They’re crimes against their own people.”

Story continues below advertisement

For the whole story, watch the video above.