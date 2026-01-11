Menu

Winnipeggers gather in support of protests in Iran

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted January 11, 2026 7:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers protest for Iran'
Winnipeggers protest for Iran
The steps of the Manitoba Legislature saw hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered to voice their concerns about a communications blackout in Iran. Hersh Singh reports.
The steps of the Manitoba Legislature hosted a sea of flags and loud chants this weekend as hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered to voice their concerns about a communications blackout in Iran, as well as the current regime.

Protests began Dec. 28 over the collapse of the Iranian rial currency, as the country’s economy is squeezed by international sanctions in part levied over its nuclear program.

The country remains largely cut off from the rest of the world, with internet and phone lines reportedly cut.

For the Iranian-Manitoban community, this “digital wall” has turned daily life into a period of cruel uncertainty.

“It’s a sign that they are hiding their crimes,” said Terry Duguid, member of Parliament from Winnipeg South. “And these are crimes against humanity. They’re crimes against their own people.”

For the whole story, watch the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

