Pimicikamak First Nation in Manitoba prepares for military arrival after days in crisis

Canadian soldiers began arriving Sunday in Manitoba before being deployed to Pimicikamak First Nation, near Cross Lake, Man., according to the chief.

The community suffered a power outage two weeks ago, leading to the failure of critical infrastructure.

David Monias took to social media on Sunday to announce the deployment of a technical assessment team of seven people. The team includes engineering specialists as well as communications support.

“There is a misconception that everything is okay,” Monias wrote in a Facebook post, “and that is not true.”

The military personnel will assess priority infrastructure needs and determine next steps. A second team is expected to arrive Wednesday and could bring additional equipment with them.

“This work is an important step toward addressing critical infrastructure issues and moving repairs forward safely and as quickly as possible,” said Monias.

The chief said the community has a long way to go before it fully recovers after extreme weather knocked out power to Cross Lake on Dec. 28.

“As thawing occurs, crews are finding leaks, sewer backups, and additional damage. These issues confirm the need for both emergency repairs and permanent infrastructure replacement,” he said.

A 30-person mobile camp is also on its way to Cross Lake, along with a crew of trades professionals, to help with plumbing, electrical and restoration work on damaged houses.

When disaster struck two weeks ago, Monias wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister’s office, urging the federal government to help out the more than 4,000 people affected by the situation.

Monias also mentioned the First Nations community would be looking to secure funding from Indigenous Services Canada or the Canadian Red Cross.

On Jan. 9, the Red Cross announced plans to raise money for the Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The chief said the community is still dealing with issues like inadequate washroom space and shower facilities.

“While we can fix houses, it is hard to fix the psychological and emotional trauma our people experience and to provide clean running water and proper sewage disposal,” he wrote.

Monias also said some evacuees were left without meals Saturday when facilities in Thompson were unavailable due to other scheduled events.

“Our people should never be displaced, removed, or left without food because of tournaments or other activities,” he wrote. “Leadership continues to advocate strongly to ensure our members are treated with dignity and respect.”