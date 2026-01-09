Military team deployed to help Manitoba First Nation hit by power outage

The federal government has agreed to send in military help to a northern Manitoba First Nation where thousands have been forced to leave due to frozen pipes and sewage backup.
Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski says a specialized Armed Forces team is being sent to Pimicikamak Cree Nation for assessment and advisory support.
Officials in the community are still determining the extent of damage to the more than 1,300 homes in Pimicikamak, nearly two weeks after a power outage led to the failure of critical infrastructure.
Pipes have burst, crawl spaces are filled with icy water, and at least 4,000 people were sent to other communities.
Federal, provincial and First Nations leaders toured the community Wednesday and saw the damage.
The First Nation was also evacuated last spring due to wildfires.
