‘Exceptionally unique’ amphibian stars in Vancouver Aquarium exhibit

One of the world’s most unusual amphibians is the star of a new permanent exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium.
The exhibit, called Amazing Axolotls, opens to the public on Sunday and expands the aquarium’s existing axolotl display into a larger, more immersive gallery.
The space is designed to highlight the species’ distinctive features, including its feathery gills, permanent smile and ability to regenerate body parts, while also emphasizing conservation and cultural significance.
The gallery includes three viewing habitats: two for axolotls and one for fish. All habitats are built at a similar height to ensure accessibility for visitors of all ages.
Interactive elements and educational displays explore the axolotl’s biology, its roots in Mexican culture and the threats facing the species in the wild.
“Axolotls are an exceptionally unique species that spark curiosity and fascination,” said Mackenzie Neale, the aquarium’s animal care director. “Through this exhibit, we hope guests gain a deeper understanding of and connection to this remarkable animal.”
Visitors are also encouraged to take part in a playful photo feature called “Smile Like an Axolotl,” designed to create shareable moments while reinforcing learning through engagement.
Mexico’s consul general in Vancouver, Julián Adem, said the exhibit underscores the need to protect the axolotl’s natural habitat, which now exists in the wild only in the waterways of Xochimilco in Mexico City.
“This display offers Canadians a closer look at this extraordinary salamander and the need to protect its delicate habitat,” Adem said.
He added that the exhibit also invites visitors to one day experience the vibrant waterways the axolotl calls home.
The aquarium, located in Stanley Park, has welcomed more than 50 million visitors since opening in 1956 and is home to hundreds of marine and aquatic species.
It is accredited by several international and national zoological organizations and recognized for its conservation and education work.
The Vancouver Aquarium also partners with the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society, which operates Canada’s only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility and responds to hundreds of marine animal emergencies each year.
