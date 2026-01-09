Health Canada says fake Viagra, Cialis likely sold in multiple Ontario cities

Send this page to someone via email

Counterfeit Viagra and Cialis, both drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction, were seized from a distributor in the Greater Toronto Area, Health Canada said in a statement Friday.

The fake Viagra pills seized were the 100 mg sildenafil tablets (lot: 07R0064A, NDC 0069-4220-30) set to expire on March 1, while the fake Cialis pills are the 20 mg tadalafil tablets (lot: 05668), set to expire in April 2028.

While Bitco Distribution, based in Mississauga, Ont., was unable to identify which retail locations received the fake products, Health Canada said they “believe that distribution was limited to retailers in Southern Ontario (including the Greater Toronto Area, Mississauga, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Waterloo).”

A pack of counterfeit Cialis, 20 mg tadalafil tablets, seized by Health Canada from an Ontario distributor. Health Canada

“Although the Viagra products include a National Drug Code (NDC), which might lead retailers to believe that this product was authorized in the United States, the manufacturer has confirmed that the product is counterfeit,” Health Canada said.

The manufacturer of Cialis has also confirmed that the seized product is counterfeit, Health Canada said in a notice posted on their recall website.

Health Canada is warning anyone who may have used these counterfeit drugs to immediately stop using them and safely dispose of the product. They should also consult their family doctor or a physician, nurse or pharmacist if they think they may have consumed the counterfeit drug.

Selling counterfeit drugs in Canada is illegal and may pose serious health risks, Health Canada warns.

They have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy and quality and may contain no drug at all, a higher dosage than shown on the label, dangerous contaminants and hidden ingredients,” the agency said.

Sildenafil and tadalafil, the generic names for Viagra and Cialis, should be used only under the supervision of a health-care professional, Health Canada said.

“The best way to make sure your prescription drug is authentic is to buy it from a licensed pharmacy, with a prescription from a health care professional,” Health Canada said.