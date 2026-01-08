Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

More workers, heaters headed to Manitoba First Nation struggling with frozen water

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2026 5:36 pm
1 min read
Crews work to clean up the basement of a home on the Pimicikamak Cree Nation that was destroyed due to water damage in a power outage, during a tour with politicians and media at Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Crews work to clean up the basement of a home on the Pimicikamak Cree Nation that was destroyed due to water damage in a power outage, during a tour with politicians and media at Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More workers and heaters and are on the way to a beleaguered First Nation in northern Manitoba, where thousands have been forced out due to frozen pipes and sewage backup.

A day after politicians travelled to Pimicikamak Cree Nation, the community announced additional heaters are expected to arrive Monday and 30 more tradespeople are to follow suit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chief David Monias says the extent of damage to more than 1,300 homes remains unclear, nearly two weeks after a power outage led to the failure of critical infrastructure.

He says many holding tanks in homes remain frozen and testing will need to be done on water lines once they’re thawed.

Trending Now

Federal, provincial and First Nations leaders toured the community Wednesday and saw flooded homes with buckled ceilings and cracked pipes.

The federal government has committed to helping with restoration, while Premier Wab Kinew has asked Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro to review its response to the power outage and consider moving the community’s power line.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices