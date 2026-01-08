Protests erupt in U.S. after fatal ICE shooting of Minneapolis woman

Send this page to someone via email

Protests erupted in numerous cities across the U.S. Wednesday following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

State and local officials demanded ICE leave the area after Good was shot in the head in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, but Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said agents will remain in Minnesota.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deployed more than 2,000 officers to the area in what it says is its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation. Noem said more than 1,500 people have been arrested.

Good’s shooting happened in a residential neighbourhood Wednesday morning, south of downtown Minneapolis, a mile from the site where George Floyd was killed by a police officer in 2020.

By the evening, hundreds of people had come out for a vigil to mourn Good — whose killing was caught on video — and to urge resistance of immigration enforcement. Some chanted as they marched through the city and confronted law enforcement officials.

Minneapolis

View image in full screen Community members in Minneapolis during a vigil following a fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Jaida Grey Eagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

View image in full screen A border patrol tactical unit agent sprays pepper spray at a protester attempting to block an immigration officer’s vehicle from leaving the scene where a woman was shot and killed by a federal agent earlier in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

View image in full screen A protesting man is shot point-blank in the face with what appears to be a marker round or a rubber bullet at the scene where ICE agents fatally shot a woman earlier in the day in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026. Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images

View image in full screen (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) People confront Minneapolis Police officers as they leave the scene following a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on Jan. 7, 2026 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

View image in full screen A Minneapolis police officer reacts as their vehicle is hit by snowballs as they leave the scene after a shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on Jan. 7, 2026 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

View image in full screen U.S. Border Patrol agents detain a person near Roosevelt High School during dismissal time as federal immigration enforcement actions sparked protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 7, 2026. Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images

Chicago

On Wednesday night, protestors gathered in Chicago, where an emergency vigil was held for the victim.

View image in full screen A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Justice for Renee Nicole Good’ during an emergency vigil and protest held under the Little Village Arch on Jan. 7, 2026, in Chicago. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

View image in full screen Demonstrators and community members gather in Chicago’s Little Village neighbourhood on Jan. 7, 2026, in Chicago. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Oakland, Calif.

In Oakland, Calif., demonstrators also gathered for a vigil.

View image in full screen Protesters gather for a vigil for Renee Nicole Macklin Good at Fruitvale Plaza Park in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

New York City

In New York City, protesters took to the streets to march against ICE in the wake of Good’s death.

View image in full screen People in New York City march in protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

“I would love for ICE to leave our city and for more community members to come to see it happens,” Sander Kolodziej, a painter who came to the vigil in Minneapolis to support the community, said.

View image in full screen A memorial was set up by community members during a vigil following the fatal shooting. Jaida Grey Eagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Noem called the incident an “act of domestic terrorism” against ICE officers, saying the driver “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

U.S. President Donald Trump made similar accusations on social media and defended ICE’s work.

“The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” the U.S. president wrote on Truth Social.

Following the shooting, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who had previously asked residents to remain calm, wrote on X, “I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, said he had seen footage of the incident and accused federal authorities of spinning the shooting as an act of self-defence, an argument he said was “bullsh–t.”

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying,” he added. “I have a message for ICE,” Frey said, “get the f–k out of Minneapolis.”

— With files from the Associated Press