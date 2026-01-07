Meat, cheese and whole grains: What new U.S. food guide wants Americans to eat

See more sharing options

The U.S. government wants Americans to “eat real food,” dietary guidelines released on Wednesday said.

“The new Guidelines deliver a clear, common-sense message to the American people: eat real food,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Americans are being asked to avoid highly processed foods in general, including foods with added sugars and artificial additives.

The 10-page document, released by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, asks Americans to prioritize protein consumption for every meal and consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars.

“Consume a variety of protein foods from animal sources, including eggs, poultry, seafood, and red meat, as well as a variety of plant-sourced protein foods, including beans, peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, and soy,” the guidelines said.

While the document says Americans should “prioritize oils with essential fatty acids, such as olive oil,” it adds that other options “can include butter or beef tallow.”

Americans should “eat vegetables and fruits throughout the day, focusing on whole forms,” it added.

For infants and children under four years of age, the document recommends “nutrient-dense” foods such as full-fat yogurt, cheese and legumes.

The document recommends two to four servings of fibre-rich whole grains, while reducing consumption of highly processed carbohydrates such as white bread or ready-to-eat flour tortillas.

“American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods — protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains — and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said.