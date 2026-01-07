Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Meat, cheese and whole grains: What new U.S. food guide wants Americans to eat

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 3:04 pm
1 min read
Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press briefing with from left, Dr. Ben Carson, National Nutrition Advisor at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Dr. Marty Makary, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington. View image in full screen
Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press briefing with, from left, Dr. Ben Carson, National Nutrition Advisor at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Dr. Marty Makary, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, at the White House on Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The U.S. government wants Americans to “eat real food,” dietary guidelines released on Wednesday said.

“The new Guidelines deliver a clear, common-sense message to the American people: eat real food,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Americans are being asked to avoid highly processed foods in general, including foods with added sugars and artificial additives.

Click to play video: 'RFK Jr. walks back Trump admin’s claim linking Tylenol and autism'
RFK Jr. walks back Trump admin’s claim linking Tylenol and autism

The 10-page document, released by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, asks Americans to prioritize protein consumption for every meal and consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars.

Story continues below advertisement

“Consume a variety of protein foods from animal sources, including eggs, poultry, seafood, and red meat, as well as a variety of plant-sourced protein foods, including beans, peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, and soy,” the guidelines said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the document says Americans should “prioritize oils with essential fatty acids, such as olive oil,” it adds that other options “can include butter or beef tallow.”

Click to play video: 'Bill Gates donates US$912M to global disease fights, agreed to disagree with RFK Jr. on vaccines'
Bill Gates donates US$912M to global disease fights, agreed to disagree with RFK Jr. on vaccines
Trending Now

Americans should “eat vegetables and fruits throughout the day, focusing on whole forms,” it added.

For infants and children under four years of age, the document recommends “nutrient-dense” foods such as full-fat yogurt, cheese and legumes.

The document recommends two to four servings of fibre-rich whole grains, while reducing consumption of highly processed carbohydrates such as white bread or ready-to-eat flour tortillas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Doctors sue RFK Jr. over vaccine policy changes'
Health Matters: Doctors sue RFK Jr. over vaccine policy changes

“American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods — protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains — and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices