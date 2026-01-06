SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM




Sports

Source: Meyers signs deal with Cincinnati Bengals

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 4:12 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Dohnte Meyers (88) runs the ball under pressure from Montreal Alouettes' Robert Kennedy III (31) during first half CFL football action at the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Dohnte Meyers (88) runs the ball under pressure from Montreal Alouettes' Robert Kennedy III (31) during first half CFL football action at the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. GAC
REGINA – Quarterback Trevor Harris has lost one of his favourite targets.

Receiver Dohnte Meyers, who led the Saskatchewan Roughriders with eight TD grabs last season, reached an agreement with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, according to a CFL source. Contract details weren’t immediately known.

Cincinnati was one of five NFL teams to work Meyers out since the end of the 2025 CFL season. The Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings were the others.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Bengals hadn’t yet announced the move.

The five-foot-10, 190-pound Meyers was a West Division all-star for the Grey Cup-champion Riders, registering 65 catches for 1,056 yards and the eight TDs. He was Saskatchewan’s second-leading receiver behind KeeSean Johnson (86 receptions, 1,159 yards, four TDs).

Meyers recorded three catches for 40 yards in Saskatchewan’s 24-21 West Division final win over the B.C. Lions before registering four receptions for 76 yards in the Riders’ 25-17 Grey Cup victory over the Montreal Alouettes. The 25-year-old native of Brooklyn, N.Y., had 24 receptions for 349 yards and a touchdown in four games with Saskatchewan in 2024, his first season in the CFL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

