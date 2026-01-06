McDonald’s faces class-action lawsuit over ‘deceptive’ McRib meat

A Chicago-based McDonald’s is facing a class-action lawsuit over the McRib sandwich, accusing the corporation of misleading customers with claims that it contains actual pork rib meat.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 23, 2025 in U.S. District Court in Chicago and viewed by Global News, said that McDonald’s has “cultivated a sense of anticipation around the McRib, leveraging its scarcity to drive sales across its many locations.”

“Fans eagerly await each return, trusting that the sandwich they’re biting into is exactly what the name implies: a sandwich crafted using pork ‘rib’ meat, which is prized by consumers for its high fat content and rich flavor,” the suit reads. “The reality, however, is far from what McDonald’s advertising and branding suggest. Despite its name and distinctive shape—its meat patty has been deliberately crafted to resemble a rack of pork ribs.”

McDonald’s describes the McRib as a “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.”

But the lawsuit, filed by four consumers from California, New York, Illinois and Washington, D.C., alleges that the McRib “does not contain any actual pork rib meat at all.”

“Instead, its meat patty is reconstructed using ground-up portions of lower-grade pork products such as, inter alia, pork shoulder, heart, tripe and scalded stomach,” the lawsuit reads.

The filing notes that the name of the sandwich “is a deliberate sleight of hand.”

“By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the sandwich, McDonald’s knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers, who reasonably (but mistakenly) believe that a product named the ‘McRib’ will include at least some meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat, which commands a premium price on the market,” the lawsuit states. “McDonald’s does this despite knowing that the sandwich in fact does not contain any meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat—indeed, none at all.”

The lawsuit further alleges that consumers have been misled “as a result of McDonald’s deceptive labeling and marketing into purchasing sandwiches that they would not otherwise have purchased, or would only have paid less for, had they known the truth.”

“By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the McRib, as well as by going out of its way to shape the sandwich’s patty into the shape of a pork rib, McDonald’s knows or should know that consumers are so misled,” the suit said. “In fact, it is precisely these misleading attributes that drive sales of the sandwich, which is why McDonald’s continues to bring it back time after time.”

Each plaintiff claims they would have never purchased the McRib or would have paid less for it if they had known it did not contain any pork rib meat.

The lawsuit accuses McDonald’s of fraudulent omission or concealment, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, fraud and other counts.

“McDonald’s deceptive omissions and misleading marketing have resulted in millions of dollars in consumer harm, warranting legal remedies including compensatory damages, restitution, and injunctive relief to prevent further deceptive advertising practices,” the suit adds.

McDonald’s USA issued a statement to NBC Chicago regarding the lawsuit, claiming that it “distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate.”

“Food quality and safety are at the heart of everything we do – that’s why we’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu. Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them,” the statement from McDonald’s read.

The plaintiffs are seeking class certification for anyone who purchased a McRib in the four years prior to the filing of the complaint, an order enjoining McDonald’s to desist from further deceptive naming, marketing and advertising practices with respect to the McRib, and damages for class members of “compensatory, exemplary, and punitive remedies and damages and statutory penalties, including interest, in an amount to be proven at trial,” according to the suit.

They are also seeking an award of lawyers’ fees and costs and “an award of prejudgment and post judgment interest.”