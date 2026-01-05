Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Entire Rideau Canal in Ottawa now open for ice skating, officials say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 9:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ' Ottawa’s outdoor adventures: Gatineau Park, paddleboarding, ziplining and more!'
 Ottawa’s outdoor adventures: Gatineau Park, paddleboarding, ziplining and more!
RELATED: Ottawa’s outdoor adventures: Gatineau Park, paddleboarding, ziplining and more! – Jun 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa’s Rideau Canal is now fully open for ice skating, the National Capital Commission (NCC) says.

The NCC, which manages the iconic skateway, said on its website Monday the full 7.8-kilometre path opened as of 8 a.m. Monday. The Patterson Creek skating area will remain closed for the season due to rehabilitation work, the NCC said in a post on X Sunday.

On New Year’s Eve, a 3.4-kilometre section between Somerset West access point and Bank Street Bridge opened for skaters.

The Rideau Canal skateway is known as the world’s largest rink — though conditions haven’t always been great for skating in recent years.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The skateway — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — stayed closed in 2023 and barely opened at all in 2024 because it was too warm.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NCC said on its website the skating season typically runs from January to early March, but it is weather-dependent.

According to the NCC, the skateway can only open to the public once the surface is at least 30 centimetres (12 inches) thick with good quality ice. And to get there, the NCC ice experts need about 10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between -10°C and -20°C.

When open, the skateway is free and accessible at all times, the NCC said.

— with files from Saba Aziz and The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices