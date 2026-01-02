CFIA suspends licence of meal kit delivery service Goodfood

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has suspended the licence of Montreal-based meal kit and grocery delivery service Goodfood, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

The CIFA suspended Goodfood Market Corp’s facility in Saint-Laurent, Quebec on Tuesday, but added that there are no recalls associated with the suspension of the licence.

The suspension has to do with Part Four of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, CFIA said, which pertains to “preventative controls,” or measures that control risks to food.

A spokesperson for the company told Global News that the suspension relates mostly to procedural issues.

The suspension will be lifted “when it is determined that corrective measures have been taken by the licence holder,” CFIA said, adding that if corrective measures are not taken the licence may be cancelled.

Goodfood was “disappointed” by CFIA’s decision, the spokesperson said.

“Our customers can be confident that our products are safe and meet high standards of safety; there are no food safety issues at our facility and the suspension relates mostly to procedural aspects of the license (for example, the review of customer comments on certain ingredients),” Goodfood said in a statement.

Customers will be “minimally affected” as orders across the country will be delivered “with some exceptions,” the company said.

Goodfood’s facility in Calgary remains operational and the company has requested a review of the suspension of the licence for the Montreal facility.

“We expect this suspension to be short-lived,” the statement said.