Networking is crucial for 2026 job hunters. Here’s how to tap into yours

The new year comes with many challenges for jobseekers amid the trade war and tariffs, but networking is one of the best strategies to improve the odds of getting hired in 2026, according to experts.

The unemployment rate in Canada currently sits at more than six per cent of the working population, which experts say indicates there will likely be an uphill climb for those who are recently unemployed, graduated or looking for that next career move.

“Across a variety of circumstances, jobseekers are facing challenges. We definitely took this hit from the start of the trade war in 2025, and hopefully we don’t see a similar shock this year,” says Brendan Bernard, senior economist with Indeed.

“I think the outlooks are generally a bit more positive [in 2026], but not roaring.”

The trade war and tariffs impacted Canada’s economy in 2025 by increasing costs and slowing demand for some goods and services. Although there was no recession measured last year, the economy grew by less than it could have without those impacts.

In Budget 2025, the federal government said it expects the Canadian economy to show “weaker productivity and soft investment” heading into 2026.

Most recently, October 2025 showed a shrinking economy, with GDP down by 0.3 per cent.

That’s leaving many employers cautious — and that sentiment is extending to hiring as well.

“We’ve got a jump in the share of youth who never had a job, a rise in the share of people in their core working years, including the 25- to 54-year-olds who’ve been out of work over six months despite wanting a job, and the rate that people are changing jobs is much less than it was in 2022 and pre-pandemic years,” Bernard says.

“The best practices for jobseekers starts with gathering the information, both what’s available publicly and then what’s potentially available privately.”

What is networking? It's about who you know

One of the best strategies for those on the job hunt is to start building a network of people who can not only help find a job, but also open doors and help with referrals.

At least one recruitment expert says this strategy can help make an applicant even more competitive in the challenging landscape.

“We’re hearing from individuals that they’re concerned about the competition out there. So you might have to work a little bit harder to find that opportunity, and it might take a little longer,” says Trina Casey-Myatt, regional director for Alberta at Robert Half Canada, a recruitment and staffing firm.

“The number one thing I always recommend for individuals as they’re starting their job search is take the time to sit down and write out a list of who are all the people that you know? What is your network?”

Networking in this context essentially means getting to know people in and around your career focus, and in some cases even beyond that focus.

This could look like calling up friends and family who have experience in a chosen field, and even if they don’t have that direct experience, they may know someone who does.

“Your network is not only business colleagues, it’s also friends, family. Most individuals are working and they work somewhere,” Casey-Myatt says.

“You never know what might turn up. Hiring is very costly and time-consuming for companies and therefore if they can get someone from a referral, that is the best way to get hired.”

Networking in a digital world

With the normalization of remote work setups, especially since the pandemic, networking looks a little different now than it did a few years ago, too.

Casey-Myatt explains that if someone is used to working and connecting with people remotely, there are both benefits and drawbacks when it comes to hunting for a job.

“In one way, remote environments have opened new doors for networking by removing geographic and timing limitations. However, without organic moments and face time, building rapport can be harder, standing out is more difficult in a bigger crowd, and it all requires more deliberate effort,” she says.

“Whether online or in person, successful networking needs to focus on intention and authenticity.”

Casey-Myatt adds that there are benefits to attending virtual events, online communities, digital networking platforms and social media, as business leaders who don’t usually attend in-person events may have a preference for participating in these contexts.

But relying solely on digital opportunities may also have drawbacks.

If workers started their careers in a remote-only structure, like some students who graduated during the pandemic years, Casey-Myatt says those individuals may find it hard to develop more authentic relations with leaders and mentors.

Starting off a career from a remote context means some people also may not have as much of a foundation of contacts and working relationships built from in-person opportunities, which Casey-Myatt says may mean missing out on more “authentic” connections with people.

In-person networking is still important whenever possible, and may be more effective than virtual alternatives when it comes to making a professional connection with someone.

According to Robert Half Canada survey data from December 2025, more than half of Gen Z workers participating (53 per cent) say finding new connections is their biggest networking barrier, compared with millennials at 44 per cent and Gen X at 42 per cent.

At the same time, Gen Z survey participants were the least likely to say that personal referrals helped them advance their careers.

Casey-Myatt says this “underscores how difficult it can be to build a network in a remote‑first environment.”

When it comes to remote and in-person networking options, Casey Myatt says, “leveraging both in strategic ways is going to help make the process more successful.”