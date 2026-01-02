Saskatchewan drops age eligibility for breast cancer screenings to 43

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has expanded its age eligibility for mammogram screenings, the province said Friday.

As of Jan. 1, women aged 43 and over are eligible for screenings, as part of a plan to gradually lower the age to 40 over the next six months.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the initiative will help women in the province receive an earlier cancer diagnosis, ultimately saving lives.

According to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency’s BreastCheck screening program, the majority of breast cancers — around 75 per cent — are detected in the early stages.

The screenings consist of a low-dose breast tissue X-ray and are routine examinations intended for patients with no symptoms.

“This initiative emphasizes our commitment to early detections,” the agency’s Karen Efthimiou said, “which leads to more treatment options and improves outcomes.

“We’re excited to invite women aged 43 and up to schedule their first screening mammogram.”

The province said appointments can be booked without a referral from a doctor, as long as the patient is in the age group and fits the eligibility criteria, which includes not having any existing symptoms, not being in active followup for breast cancer, and having been breast cancer-free for the past five years. Women with breast implants are also ineligible.

There are eight designated screening locations in the province, as well as a mobile unit that visits rural and remote areas across Saskatchewan to perform the screenings.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit the BreastCheck website or call 1-855-584-8228 toll-free.