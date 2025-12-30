SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia attacked Black Sea Port, Ukraine says

By Olena Harmash Reuters
Posted December 30, 2025 9:39 am
1 min read
Russia attacked Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine with hundreds of missiles and drones on Saturday, ahead of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would be a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to work out a deal to end nearly four years of war.
Russia attacked infrastructure in Ukraine‘s Odesa region on Tuesday, damaging a civilian ship and facilities in the Black Sea ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Kuleba said a civilian Panama-flagged ship loaded with grains was damaged, and that oil storage tanks were also hit. One person was wounded, he said on the Telegram app.

“This is yet another targeted attack by Russia on civilian port infrastructure. The enemy is trying to disrupt logistics and complicate shipping,” Kuleba said.

Despite the attacks, both ports continued to operate, he said.

Odesa and the wider nearby region are home to the Black Sea ports that are crucial for Ukraine’s foreign trade and the survival of its wartime economy.

Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of agricultural products. During nearly four years of the war, the role of Odesa and its two other ports – Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk – as major trading hubs grew as other Ukrainian ports were destroyed, occupied, or disrupted by Russia’s forces.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

In the past several months, maritime warfare between Ukraine and Russia has intensified. Both sides have attacked naval and commercial assets in the Black Sea and beyond.

Ukraine is increasingly using its sea drones for attacks on ships connected to Russia’s shadow fleet.

At the same time, Russia has stepped up its attacks on the city of Odesa and its port infrastructure.

© 2025 Reuters

