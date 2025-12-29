Menu

Headline link
Canada

Rural Manitoba fire destroys home, leaves sole resident dead

By Staff Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP headquarters is shown in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP headquarters is shown in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A 69-year-old man is dead after a fire in a small town north of Winnipeg on Christmas Eve.

Officers with the Gimli, Man., RCMP were asked to perform a wellness check at a home near Narcisse around 10 a.m. on Dec. 24. They arrived to find the home completely burned down.

Police said the male resident lived alone at the address. Remains were found inside the rubble, which are believed to be those of the man.

Investigators said they do not believe the blaze was suspicious.

