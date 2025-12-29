Rural Manitoba fire destroys home, leaves sole resident dead

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 69-year-old man is dead after a fire in a small town north of Winnipeg on Christmas Eve.

Officers with the Gimli, Man., RCMP were asked to perform a wellness check at a home near Narcisse around 10 a.m. on Dec. 24. They arrived to find the home completely burned down.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the male resident lived alone at the address. Remains were found inside the rubble, which are believed to be those of the man.

Investigators said they do not believe the blaze was suspicious.