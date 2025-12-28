Flames find energy at home to get back in the hunt

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames scorching hot play at home continued Saturday night and came in front of their first sellout crowd since last year’s New Year’s Eve game against the Vancouver Canucks.

With an announced attendance of 19,289 packed into Scotiabank Saddledome on a cold night, the Flames knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2, avenging the 5-1 loss to their divisional rival in the final game before the holiday break.

“It was pretty clear from puck drop, we didn’t have any anything in the tank in Edmonton,” said Blake Coleman, whose 11th goal at 12:31 of the third period, moving him into a tie with Matt Coronato for the team lead, was the game winner.

“There was an energy in the room this morning. Guys were pissed off and wanted to bounce back, and it was nice that we had the opportunity to do so.”

When the calendar flipped to December, no team had played more road games than the Flames. But Calgary has spent far more time at home lately and they’ve taken full advantage going 8-1-1 in their last 10.

“We feel comfortable and we feel confident in this building, and that’s how it should be,” said goaltender Dustin Wolf, who got the win in his 100th career game. “Home ice should be your advantage, and we just need to be able to turn the road ice into more of an advantage for us going forward.”

Over his span of impressive play at home, Calgary has defeated Central Division heavyweights Dallas and Minnesota, divisional foes Vegas and Edmonton, and the Flames were also the last team to knock off Buffalo, which has won eight straight since.

“When things are going your way, you often come to the rink before a game knowing you’re going to win,” said Huska. “So a lot of times when you get on a roll, like we are a little bit at home here, I feel like the players come here knowing we’re going to win.”

Thanks to a miserable 2-9-2 start, the Flames were last in the NHL not that long ago. Now the Flames (16-18-4) find themselves just three points back of the San Jose Sharks, who occupy the second wild-card berth in the congested Western Conference.

Helping ignite the raucous crowd was fourth-line agitator Ryan Lomberg, who broke a 1-1 tie at 3:28 of the second, intercepting an ill-advised pass from Oilers defenceman Alex Regula and promptly firing the puck into the top corner, past goaltender Connor Ingram.

“Obviously, we weren’t happy with how we left things off before the break, and we had a handful of days to think about it,” said Lomberg. “Contributing to a big win, it’s always a lot better, especially at the Dome. You know, I love it when the sea of red gets rocking.”

It was Lomberg’s third goal of the season, all of them coming in the last five games. It matches the three goals he scored in 80 games last season.

“I love when he scores here because the building gets going. So, it’s nice to see when your role guys or your energy guys can contribute like that,” said Huska. “The energy in the building the last two games has been through the roof. It’s been awesome.”

Calgary was kicking off a five-game homestand that will see Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville and Seattle all pay a visit to the Saddledome, before the Flames next play on the road on Jan. 7.

“You’ve got to win at home. It’s a big part of this league,” said Coleman. ” If we want to stay in this race and in this fight, we got to take care of business on home ice, and so far so good.”

Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames, who defeated Edmonton on home ice for the first time since March 26, 2022.

Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid replied for Edmonton (19-14-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.